Schiller Park police advise residents to avoid area due to ‘isolated incident'

Police in suburban Schiller Park are urging people to avoid a portion of the community due to an "isolated incident," authorities said.

In a Facebook post at 3:40 p.m. Saturday, the Schiller Park Police Department said officers were handling an "isolated incident" on Ruby Street between Ivanhoe and Waveland avenues. People are advised to avoid the area and to stay indoors if they live in the 3700 block of Ruby.

Photos posted to social media showed heavily-armed SWAT team members as well as law enforcement personnel from agencies including the Schiller Park Police Department, Rosemont Police Department and Cook County Sheriff's Office.

