Scheduled Reopening of Illinois Driver Services Facilities Delayed

The scheduled reopening of three Illinois driver services facilities in Chicago, planned for Monday, was delayed after a weekend of protests, looting and unrest across the city.

Illinois Secretary of State's office spokeswoman Beth Kaufman said the reopening of the city's North, South and West facilities would be delayed until Tuesday.

The Chicago North facility is located at 5401 N. Elston Ave., the Chicago South facility is at 9901 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., and the Chicago West facility is located at 5301 W. Lexington, according to the Secretary of State's website.

Facilities across the state have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced a reopening plan for facilities beginning Monday, starting with the three locations where openings have now been delayed.

Under the plan, the facilities will focus on serving only new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions for the first two months.

All Secretary of State departments and offices were scheduled to reopen for business on Monday, but driver services facilities will have varying dates and times and some will even have extended hours.

Kaufman said more information would be posted on social media about the delayed reopening. Here's a look at the times and dates that were scheduled for area facilities:

June 1 –

Monday through Saturday facilities (Chicago North, Chicago South and Chicago West) open, now delayed:

Expanded hours of operations are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Springfield-Dirksen facility hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 2 –

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (Chicagoland suburban area) will open June 2.

Expanded hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tuesday through Saturday facilities (all Driver Services facilities statewide outside Chicago metro area) will open June 2.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

July 1 -

Chicago Central located at the James R. Thompson Center and Chicago Loop Express located at 69 W. Washington will reopen July 1 because these buildings will not be opened to the public until that date.