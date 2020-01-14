West Garfield Park

Missing Schaumburg Woman Found Dead in Trunk of Her Car in Chicago

Sureel Dabawala failed to return to her northwest suburban home on Dec. 30, according to a flier from police

Schaumburg Police

Authorities say a Schaumburg woman reported missing on New Year's Day was found dead Monday night in the trunk of her car in Chicago.

Sureel Dabawala, 34, failed to return to her northwest suburban home on Dec. 30, a flier from Schaumburg police said. Her family reported her missing on Jan. 1, telling officials that they were concerned about her well-being due to an unspecified medical condition.

She was last seen driving her 2011 white Lexus sedan - the car in which she was discovered dead in the trunk at around 8:34 p.m. Monday night, according to police. Authorities said the vehicle was parked in the 200 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood on the city's West Side.

Local

AJ Freund 39 mins ago

Court Hearing Expected in AJ Freund Murder Case

Chicago news 1 hour ago

The Rundown: Cold Case, Pot Sales, Allegiant Flights

The Cook County medical examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality and further details were not available.

A death investigation into the circumstances remained ongoing, according to Chicago police.

This article tagged under:

West Garfield Parkschaumburgsureel dabawala
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us