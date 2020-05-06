Schaumburg to Give Out Free Masks to Residents

The Village of Schaumburg will be giving away thousands of masks for free this week to residents of the northwest suburb as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Village officials said the distribution will take place weather-permitting from Wednesday through Friday in the parking lot of Boomers Stadium, located at 1999 S. Springinsguth Rd.

The distribution will be divided on those three days by age and last name, officials said. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, only seniors ages 65 and older will be given masks.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, residents with last names beginning with the letters A through L were asked to pick up masks. In the same time frame on Friday, residents with last names beginning with the letters M through Z can pick up their masks.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker now recommends residents wear masks if they must go outside during the stay-at-home order. Here is an easy no-sew face mask with items you probably already have at home.

Roughly 70,000 masks will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, the village said. The giveaway will happen in a drive-thru set-up, where attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles.

A maximum of five masks will be given to each vehicle, with village officials asking residents to only ask for what they need in consideration of the limited supply.

Participants will be asked to show their identification or proof of Schaumburg residence, like a driver's license or utility bill. Village officials asked that all residents remain patient and expect long lines.

For more information, residents can visit the village’s website, dial 311 in Schaumburg, or call (847) 895-4500 outside of Schaumburg.