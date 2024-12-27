Schaumburg man fatally shot sister-in-law he mistook for intruder on Christmas Day

A Schaumburg man was arrested for fatally shooting his sister-in-law who he allegedly mistook for a intruder early Christmas Day, authorities said.

Daniel Garcia, 52, was charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The shooting was reported at around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1800 block of Carlisle Court in Schaumburg. Court documents revealed Garcia called 911 and admitted to shooting his sister-in-law, Kellie Barnett, who he was said to have mistaken for an intruder.

Garcia's wife, Barnett's sister, reported she was woken up by a loud gunshot and ran over to her sister, who was lying in the hallway outside the couple's bedroom door, the proffer stated. Garcia later told police he keeps a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun in a holster on the side of his bed and he forgot his sister-in-law was staying in the guest bedroom, court documents revealed.

Barnett, 50, of New Lenox, was found by first responders approximately 15 to 20 feet from Garcia's side of the bed in he and his wife's bedroom. She was transported to Ascension Saint Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Police executed a warrant at the residence and recovered a Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun on Garcia's side of the bed and one fired cartridge case underneath the pillow, authorities said. A bullet that had been fired was found just past the doorway in the hallway to the living room.

Garcia, who appeared at a pre-trial detention hearing on Friday, has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and concealed carry license.