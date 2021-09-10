schaumburg

Schaumburg Man Dies After Canoe Flips Over in Fox Lake, Throwing Him And Friend Into Water

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the first block of Holly Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls from people who said they heard cries for help, the office said

A Schaumburg man drowned after he and a friend fell into the water when their canoe flipped over in Mineola Bay in the southern part of Fox Lake early Friday, authorities said.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to the first block of Holly Avenue around 1:30 a.m. after receiving several 911 calls from people who said they heard cries for help, the office said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The deputies found a 45-year-old man from Florida who said he and his friend both fell from a canoe. Neither of them was wearing a safety vest, but the Florida man said he was able to swim the shore.

His friend, he said, was not a good swimmer and disappeared under the water. Rescue boats found the Schaumburg man around 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Local

Coronavirus Illinois Vaccinations 7 mins ago

Coronavirus in Illinois: 26,062 New COVID Cases, 197 Deaths, 143K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Lake Michigan 59 mins ago

Police Talking to Person of Interest in Murder of Pregnant Woman Dumped in Lake Michigan

The victim was not identified.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

schaumburgIllinoisFox LakeSchaumburg drowning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us