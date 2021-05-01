Scene Contained Following Shooting at Green Bay Casino; No Threat to Community

The scene at a Green Bay, Wisconsin, casino hotel was said to have been contained late Saturday following a shooting in which an unspecified number of people were shot, according to law enforcement and tribal officials.

Gunfire broke out in a dining room at the Radisson Inn connected to the Oneida Casino, according to Melinda J. Danforth, director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, which runs the casino.

Danforth told NBC News a suspect was in custody, however that had yet to be confirmed by law enforcement late Saturday.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted before 10 p.m. that, "There is no longer a threat to the community." He didn't provide additional details.

Earlier the casino tweeted that it was contending with "an active shooter situation" and that several law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

All facilities will be closed until further notice, the casino said, adding additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

