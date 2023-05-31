Scattered Storms Wednesday Bring Threat of Hail, Damaging Winds and Heavy Rain

Scattered storms are expected pop up across parts of the Chicago area Wednesday, bringing threats for some severe weather to some.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service warned that isolated strong thunderstorms were possible through the afternoon and early evening hours.

"Widely scattered pop-up thunderstorms will continue to develop across portions of the area, and move off to the northwest at about 10 to 15 mph," the alert states.

The weather statement was issued for Lake, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Cook and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana.

There, some thunderstorms could bring wind gusts of up to 50 mph and small hail, in addition to lightning strikes and heavy downpours.

In the Chicago area, residents will want to be alert for potential storms to pop up, particularly with events like the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate underway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the chance for rain increases after 2 p.m., with Wednesday evening expected to be dry.

Thru 3:00PM CDT, widely scattered pop-up showers and t-storms will develop, primarily within the yellow shaded area on map, and track slowly to northwest. Main threats are lightning strikes and localized downpours. Isolated brief gusty winds may occur. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/VGbE51damO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 31, 2023

The stormy conditions come as temperatures Wednesday rose to near 90 degrees for a second day in a row.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a warmer day, with temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s, the NBC 5 Storm Team reports. And while it may be slightly cooler near the lake, humidity is likely to build, models show, with levels approaching more moderate and muggy conditions into Thursday.

"The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications encourages residents to be prepared for temperatures reaching dangerous levels throughout the summer season," a release from the OEMC says. "City departments are reminding residents and visitors of the resources available to help alleviate the effects so everyone can stay healthy and safe."

The chance for isolated, afternoon storms and showers returns Thursday and Friday.