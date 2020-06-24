Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible in Chicago Area Wednesday

A partly sunny afternoon could be interrupted in some areas Wednesday, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue popping up through the afternoon and into the early evening hours.

According to forecast models, the showers and storms are expected to begin firing in northern Illinois, traveling toward the southeast. That track will carry the scattered rains through Chicago and the west and south suburbs, with other areas potentially seeing some rain as well.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning and heavy downpours are possible with the storms, along with wind gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

Small pea-sized hail is also possible.

After a dry day on Thursday, more rain, including the threat of severe weather, will return to the region late Friday. According to current forecast models, severe storms could fire throughout the Chicago area late Friday night and into Saturday morning, with hail and gusty winds possible with the storms.