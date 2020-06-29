Scattered Showers and Storms to Cover Chicago Area Monday

As clouds move in over the area, Chicago could see increasing showers and storms with some becoming severe Monday.

By early afternoon into the evening, storms could start bringing potentially damaging winds, large hail and downpours.

According to the National Weather Service, several counties in the Chicago Area have an Elevated Thunderstorm Risk for storms that could lead to flash flooding in some areas.

Heat and humidity are expected to continue throughout the day, with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s, but cooler by the lakefront.

Scattered showers could continue overnight into Tuesday, but skies will likely remain partly cloudy with mild temperatures and humidity.

During the day Tuesday, partly cloudy and humid conditions are expected with potential showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening. Highs could reach the upper 80s to low 90s, but cooler by the lakefront.

Chances of thunderstorms continue throughout the work week, with Chicago's next chance of a completely clear day Friday.