Scams and Fake Vaccination Cards: Lollapalooza Put To The Test

If you’re thinking about forging a CDC vaccination card or COVID-19 test result at Lollapalooza, you might want to reconsider.

The FBI is warning festival goers that doing so on any document using an official government agency’s seal could result in prison time and hefty fines.

The warning comes as Lollapalooza policy calls for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the music festival.

A physical copy of your proof of vaccination will be required, and digital copies on your phone won’t be accepted, according to a press release from city officials.

But this requirement could also make it easier for scammers to steal your official cards in order to duplicate and/or sell them to others.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Better Business Bureau of Chicago cautions festival goers to keep their medical documents secure while at the festival. If you drop your card on the ground, it could easily be picked up by someone who could use steal the personal information printed on your card.

For those who need a convenient COVID-19 test, the Center for COVID Control has set up two nearby locations: State and Jackson and under Lake Point Tower across from Navy Pier.

Both locations offer free rapid and PCR tests for free without an appointment.

Insurance isn’t needed but those who want to expedite their PCR tests can pay a $100 fee. The rapid test is 70% accurate, according to organizers at the testing site. Rapid test results are ready within a couple of minutes.

City of Chicago officials say festival staff will be checking for proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test results at the entry gates.

Those who are unable to provide this proof will be “turned away” at the entrance, even if you have a wristband.