Scaffolding Collapse Seriously Injures 2 at Garfield Park Building

Chicago Fire Media

A scaffolding collapse outside a building in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood left two people seriously hurt, fire officials said.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard.

Authorities said two people were transported from the scene in serious condition.

Images from the scene showed scaffolding had fall from a building and onto the sidewalk and parked vehicles.

Further details on what caused the collapse weren't immediately clear.

Check back for more on this developing story.

