Scaffolding Collapse Seriously Injures 2 at Garfield Park Building

A scaffolding collapse outside a building in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood left two people seriously hurt, fire officials said.
The incident happened just after 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard.
Authorities said two people were transported from the scene in serious condition.
Images from the scene showed scaffolding had fall from a building and onto the sidewalk and parked vehicles.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.
Further details on what caused the collapse weren't immediately clear.
Check back for more on this developing story.