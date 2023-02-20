Scaffolding Collapse Seriously Injures 2 at Garfield Park Building

A scaffolding collapse outside a building in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood left two people seriously hurt, fire officials said.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard.

Authorities said two people were transported from the scene in serious condition.

Images from the scene showed scaffolding had fall from a building and onto the sidewalk and parked vehicles.

3316 W Warren. Still and Box Alrm. Scaffolding collapse. Injuries and transports. pic.twitter.com/v1QOuS3GGH — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 20, 2023

Further details on what caused the collapse weren't immediately clear.

Check back for more on this developing story.