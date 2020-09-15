Array

Say the Word, Say the Name

Personal accounts of racism and microaggressions, as well as the spoken names of those who died in racially motivated killings.

Race has shaped our lives throughout history and still does to this day. As many in America and in Chicago seek new awareness about race, it is important now more than ever to be educated on the plight and true backstory of African Americans and to shed light on modern racism.

In the videos below, people of color from NBC 5 recount personal incidents of racism and microaggressions. They say the word, racism, and talk about its effects on their lives. In another video, people across the Chicago community say the names of those who died in racially motivated killings or police brutality.

Watch, learn and empower others.

For complete coverage of NBC 5's ongoing Race in Chicago series, click here.

