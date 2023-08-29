ExpoVisión Latina

Save the Date: ExpoVisión Latina presented by Telemundo Chicago

RSVP for Wednesday, Sept. 27, and join us at Tree House Chicago from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a free panel discussion and networking event

Calling all Hispanic creatives, entrepreneurs and small business owners!

Telemundo Chicago presents the 2nd annual ExpoVisión Latina, a FREE panel discussion and networking event.

Hear advice and tips from professionals, innovators and entrepreneurs to learn how to take your business to the next level.

This is an open conversation with unparalleled networking opportunities that you don't want to miss.

Save the date - Wednesday, Sept. 27, - and join us at Tree House Chicago from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

See you there!

ExpoVisión Latina
