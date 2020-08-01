Saturday Protests Call for Changes in Chicago Police Department

Two separate protests took place Saturday, both demanding change about the Chicago Police Department, but in different ways.

A large group gathered in Millennium Park at around 7 p.m., demanding that the department be abolished. After several hours, protesters marched throughout the streets of downtown.

The event, "Solidarity Street: Abolish CPD Block Party," was organized by Chicago college students who demanded that their institutions end relationships with the Fraternal Order of Police and CPD, according to the event page on Facebook.

Organizers also want colleges and universities to refuse to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and reinvest mental health and health care resources for students.

The protest appeared to remain peaceful through the evening.

Earlier, activists with Tikkun Chai Inter-National held a press conference outside the FOP Lodge 7, calling for the resignation of President John Catanazara over recent comments at a "defund the police" rally.

Activists at the rally outside FOP headquarters also called for the CPD to be defunded.

