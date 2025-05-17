Chicago Weather

Satellite imagery shows large dust storm over Chicago area from space

A large dust storm impacting the Chicago area has created hazardous travel conditions throughout northern Illinois

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As a significant dust storm impacts the Chicago area and creates hazardous travel conditions on area expressways, satellite imagery shows just how strong the system is.

Satellite imagery from Friday showed a large dust storm from space as it swept across the Chicago area and Midwest.

The footage shows a large swath of dust sweep across the region as gusty winds impact the area for a second straight day.

Officials warn of life threatening travel conditions on expressways across the area, with visibility reduced to near zero throughout much of the region.

Photos of the downtown Chicago skyline show a massive dust cloud leaving many buildings only barely visible.

The dust storm warning for impacted expressways is valid through 8:30 p.m., with an area-wide wind advisory remaining in effect until 12 a.m.

The active weather comes ahead of an expected cooldown, with high temperatures dropping back into the 60s this weekend before falling into the 50s by early next week with a chance of more rainfall.

