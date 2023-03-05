Saquon Barkley Free Agency Picture Updated by Ian Rapoport

Rapoport updates Saquon Barkley free agency picture originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Saquon Barkley free agency situation may not be as cut and dry as others this offseason. On Sunday, Ian Rapoport said Barkely’s future is “in some limbo,” due to a “multifaceted” situation with the Giants.

“They have a long term offer out to him,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “The two sides, from my understanding, are not close on a deal. Obviously the Giants would love to bring him back, and if they are able to get a long term deal done with their quarterback Daniel Jones, then likely they would franchise tag him and bring both back. The Jones deal, though, is not done. There is a little bit of optimism, I would say glimmer of optimism leaving Indianapolis, but it is not done. If the Daniel Jones deal does not get done, then likely they will franchise tag him and Saquon Barkley would, by rule, become a free agent.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Bears are in a similar situation, as Ryan Poles and David Montgomery’s camp try to work out a new deal. Both Poles and Montgomery have expressed interest in coming together for a new contract, but it remains to be seen whether the two sides will be able to find common ground on the terms of that contract.

If Poles and Montgomery can’t agree on a deal and end up going separate ways, the Bears will have several potential free agents to consider. If Barkley hits the market, he’ll almost certainly be at the top of the list as one of the most electric playmakers at the position. Barkley will also likely command a big contract, and the Bears will have the salary cap space to spend on Barkley if they want. However, Rapoport says it will be tough to project what kind of contract Barkley will earn.

“I would say rarely, rarely, hardly ever do we have a top tier superstar running back available in free agency,” Rapoport said. “We don’t know what that money is going to be, but certainly that is going to be one of the more interesting scenarios to watch.”

Barkley was fully healthy in 2022, for the first time since his rookie year in 2018. Barkley took advantage of being 100% by turning in career highs in carries (295) and rushing yards (1,312). His 10 rushing touchdowns were just one shy of his personal best. He chipped in 57 catches for 338 yards, too. For his efforts, Barkley was named to the Pro Bowl and finished third in Comeback Player of the Year voting.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.