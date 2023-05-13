Santa's Village Opening for the Season on Mother's Day

It's a sure sign summer isn't too far away - the Dundee amusement park Santa's Village will open for the season on Sunday, which happens to be Mother's Day.

The longtime attraction will officially welcome visitors at noon, giving those young and old alike the chance to go on thrill rides, see its many animals and take part in some friendly competition inside the Game Alley.

While Sunday is the first day for the general public to stop by, season pass holders didn't have to wait as long. They were able to visit the park a day early and get a sneak peek of all the attractions that will be up and running this summer.

The attached water park, Santa Springs, won't open as early, however. Its first day will be Saturday, May 27, with the park opening at 11:30 a.m. and closing at 5:30 p.m.