Santa's Village Amusement Park to Reopen Memorial Day Weekend

Santa's Village announced the amusement park will reopen for the 2021 season Memorial Day weekend with new attractions, following a major closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

This Saturday marks the grand opening complete with updated rides, such as The Blizzard and the Jolly Trolley. The new water park, Santa Springs, will also see its first full season this year.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Santa’s Village has been helping Chicagoans create fun, family memories for more than 60 years,” said Jason Sierpien, Santa’s Village park president. “We are ecstatic to be back for the 2021 season to bring new attractions, as well as amplified health and safety protocols, to the park to help families create everlasting summertime memories.”

General admission for the park starts at $27.99, which includes the price of Santa Springs water park. Tickets are available here.

The Blizzard ride is the park's first rotating pendulum, reaching up to 40-feet in the air while rotating 360 degrees, according to park officials. Other popular rides, such as the Super Cyclone Roller coaster and Xtreme Elevation, will also be open this season.

For children, park officials announced a new 5,000 square foot playground, offering picnic tables for families. A private picnic grove has also been added to Santa's Village, which includes food packages, a volleyball court and yard games.