Santa Returns to Macy's on State Street, Reservation Required

Time with Santa Claus is reservation-only this year as he returns to Macy's on State Street in Chicago for the 2021 holiday season.

Reservations are now open for the first block of time slots to see Santa for a contactless, socially distanced visit.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

To make a reservation to see Santa at Macy's, head to macys.com/Santaland, where reservations will open five days in advance to give as much in-person access to the big man as possible. Reservations open each day at 5:30 a.m. CST and will show slots for five days later.

"Safeguarding the health of guests, Santa and his elves is Macy’s top priority," the department store chain said in a statement, "and as such visits will be contactless and be conducted from a socially distanced experience as kids share their Christmas wish lists with the jolly man in red."

Reservations begin Nov. 6 and end Dec. 24. For those who prefer to see Santa virtually, "an interactive online journey through the North Pole with Santaland At Home" begins Nov. 26.

Macy's Walnut Room has opened reservations for its annual holiday experience, which starts in November at the State Street restaurant.

Returning to Chicago Nov. 6 at 111 N. State Street, the Walnut Room will feature a menu of holiday classic dishes as diners enjoy their meal alongside Macy's "Great Tree."

This season's menu will showcase traditional Walnut Room items such as Mrs. Hering's 1890 Original Chicken Pot Pie, cider glazed slow roasted breast of turkey, meatloaf, spice rub salmon and carrot cake, among others.

The Walnut Room is open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, as well as on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.