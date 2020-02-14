Sanders, Warren Among Supporters in Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s Reelection Bid

Democratic residential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are among two prominent politicians who recently announced their support for Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx in her reelection bid.

In a news release issued Thursday, Sanders announced his support for Foxx and several other progressive leaders who he said will work to "fundamentally transform our racist and broken criminal justice system."

About a week earlier, Warren announced her endorsement of Foxx and three other progressive candidates in "competitive Democratic primaries."

"Kim is an effective public servant who leads with compassion, and I’m confident that when reelected, Kim Foxx will continue to bring those qualities to the office," Warren said in a statement.

Even with the support of two presidential candidates, Foxx has yet to say which candidate she'll endorse.

Foxx also received endorsements from U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth who applauded Foxx for treating veterans with dignity in the criminal justice system and her work to reduce gun violence.

Foxx, who was first elected in 2016, is being challenged by Bill Conway, former Cook County Assistant State's Attorney, Donna More and former 2nd Ward Ald. Bob Fioretti.