San Francisco 49ers Draft a Kicker, Replace Ex-Bear Robbie Gould

49ers draft a kicker, replace Robbie Gould originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Towards the tail end of the third round, the San Francisco 49ers shocked all draft-watchers by taking a kicker. They drafted kicker Jake Moody out of Michigan.

At pick No. 99 in the third round, the 49ers selected the first kicker in the draft: Michigan’s Jake Moody. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

With that pick, the 49ers essentially ended Robbie Gould's tenure as a 49er. Could he return to the Chicago Bears?

Back in March, Gould told ESPN 1000 he would "absolutely" return to the Bears if they called.

"Would I love to come back here and play? Absolutely," Gould said. "There's no doubt about it. Unfortunately, it's not in our court to make that decision."

MORE: Robbie Gould would 'absolutely' return to Bears

Oddly enough, Gould said he would prefer not to play in Chicago before the aforementioned interview, citing the cold weather and lack of a dome something he wouldn't fancy kick in any longer.

Back then, however, it seemed he believed his return to the 49ers was more possible than it turned out.

Now, it sounds like Gould wouldn't rule out a return to the Bears if they called. Unfortunately, the Bears have Cairo Santos for one more year of the three-year contract he signed back in 2020.

But should the Bears need a kicker, Gould is open for business, as the 49ers officially deemed him impossible to return to San Francisco by drafting Moody on Friday.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.