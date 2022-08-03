San Diego Padres own a Blackhawks stick-hockey table game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The San Diego Padres posted a Twitter video of Juan Soto and Josh Bell playing stick-hockey in the team's clubhouse as a new addition to the team. You'd never guess, but the team has a Blackhawks themed stick-hockey table.

Soto raised his arms in celebration after scoring a goal against Bell while on video.

"What's up new friends," the Blackhawks official Twitter account responded to the video.

The Hawks just announced their 2022-23 preseason schedule, which includes a home game at Fiserv Forum in the Deer District of Milwaukee, Wis.

