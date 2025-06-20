Sammy Sosa visits Wrigley Field, attending Cubs-Mariners game

Just months after being welcomed back into the Chicago Cubs organization after a hiatus of over two decades, Sammy Sosa visited the team's clubhouse and will be in attendance for Friday afternoon's game against the Seattle Mariners.

The Cubs welcomed back Sosa with open arms in January with an induction into the team's Hall of Fame alongside former first baseman Derrek Lee.

In a visit to the clubhouse before the game, the Cubs' power and speed superstar of yesteryear got acquainted with the team's superstar of today.

the aura is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/COy7ATTRAl — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 20, 2025

Pete Crow-Armstrong, who currently leads the National League in wins above replacement, hit his 20th home run of the season on Thursday, becoming the first Cub in franchise history to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases prior to the All-Star break.

Sosa also reacquainted himself with second-year Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who played against Sosa numerous times throughout his MLB career that spanned 16 seasons.

Known as one of the game's premier power hitters at the turn of the century, Sosa is the only player in MLB history to hit 60 or more home runs in three different seasons, eclipsing the mark in 1998, 1999 and 2001.

After his final season with the Cubs in 2004 ended with Sosa leaving Wrigley Field before the completion of the final game, the slugger went on to play one season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2005.

Following a one-year hiatus in 2006, Sosa returned to MLB in 2007 with the Texas Rangers, the club he debuted with in 1989. That year, Sosa hit his 600th career home run against the Cubs.

Sosa went on to be conspicuously absent from the Cubs in retirement, and was notably nowhere to be found during 100-year celebrations at Wrigley Field in 2014 or during World Series championship celebrations in 2016.

Sosa's all-but-confirmed use of performance-enhancing drugs during his career was the primary point of contention between the club and the former MVP, though the two sides reconciled in December 2024 after Sosa admitted to "past mistakes" in his playing days.