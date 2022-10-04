Sam Mustipher Earns Worst PFF Grade in Disastrous Outing Vs Giants

Mustipher earns worst PFF grade in disastrous outing originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' offensive line, despite some helpful statistics, had a poor outing against the New York Giants, according to PFF.

Justin Fields was sacked six times. And while sacks aren't the best stat worth referencing, let's add another. Fields was pressured on 50 percent of his dropbacks against the Giants.

One of the main culprits of the line's failure was Sam Mustipher. He earned the worst PFF grade for the offense this week, recording 39.3 PFF grade.

His pass-blocking grade was tougher to look at -- a 1.5 grade.

Mustipher was beat on an abundance of plays against the Giants. He was caught losing to the defensive line countless times, leading Fields to scramble, throw away passes and take sacks.

Unfortunately for Fields and the Bears, the offensive line performance is bound to be worse. Cody Whitehair will "miss some time" with a knee injury he sustained against the Giants, according to head coach Matt Eberflus.

Lucas Patrick will take over for Whitehair at left guard, while Teven Jenkins will overtake a full-time role at right guard. Mustipher will remain at center.

If you're not sold on the offensive line's poor performance, ex-NFL tight end and analyst Clay Harbor tweeted multiple videos of Mustipher losing his matchups.

Here are a few of the videos he clipped:

The Bears HAVE to get better at Center. NO QB can be successful with pressure flashing right in his face as soon as the ball is snapped. #DaBears #Bears #Chicago pic.twitter.com/WmkEIj5XV6 — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 3, 2022

