Sam Lafferty issues farewell message to Blackhawks fans via text originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks fans, grab your tissues and buckle up for a tender moment in the midst of the chaos leading up to deadline day.

The Blackhawks' Twitter account shared a screenshot of a conversation between the social media department and forward Sam Lafferty on Monday that will certainly warm the hearts of fans.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In the tweeted screenshot, Lafferty asks the unnamed team employee if the they could pass along a message to the fan base.

when Sam asks the admin to pass along a message 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iR8N1H4bzb — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 28, 2023

"I want to thank the Blackhawks for these last 2 seasons," Lafferty wrote. "When I was traded here I didn't know what to expect, but I'm grateful for everything that's happened since then. The team gave me an opportunity to play, the fans at the United Center were incredible, and my teammates have become great friends. I'm going to miss it, but I'm very excited for what's ahead. I loved my time in Chicago, and I wish this team and fan base all the best."

Lafferty and Jake McCabe were traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier in the day.

Lafferty joined the Blackhawks just over a year ago from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Alexander Nylander. He recorded 15 goals and 17 assists in 97 games with the franchise.

He proved to be a high-efficiency player this season, recording 21 points -- good for seventh on the team -- despite averaging just over 15 minutes on the ice. These were career highs in points and average minutes played for the fourth-year pro.

While Lafferty's departure might be bittersweet for the 27-year-old, he'll be comforted by the immediate opportunity to compete for the Stanley Cup in Toronto. The Maple Leafs are currently second in the Atlantic Division and boast a 37-15-8 record. The Blackhawks, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the Central Division and seem to be going full-steam ahead into a rebuild with a trade of Patrick Kane reportedly imminent.

The trade deadline is on Friday at 2 p.m. CT.