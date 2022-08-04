Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert and More to Headline Windy City Smokeout This Weekend

The Windy City Smokeout started cooking Thursday in Chicago.

Across four days, the country festival will give fans a taste of 17 bands, as well as dozens of local and national barbecue pitmasters and restaurants, outside of the United Center.

Willie Nelson and Family are set to headline at 9 p.m. Thursday, with Tim McGraw taking the main stage at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Sam Hunt will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, and Miranda Lambert will close out the festival with a performance at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Here's the day-by-day lineup:

Calling it right now - we've got the best fest lineup of summer '22. Drop us a 🤠 if you agree.https://t.co/qSoCbLlPVo pic.twitter.com/yKMtyWi5pH — Windy City Smokeout (@WCSmokeout) July 11, 2022

Over 30 vendors have set up camp to serve food at the festival, with barbecue on the menu for most of them. Locals like Bub City and Green Street Smoked Meats are showcasing their dishes, as are restaurants from around the country. Pitmasters from Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas have also made the trip into the city.

For meals that fall outside of the barbecue scope, festival-goers can munch on Spanish tapas from Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba, hot dogs from The Duck Inn or ice cream from Pretty Cool Ice Cream.

A full look at the food lineup can be found here.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. Friday, and at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The main entrance can be found on the corner of Madison Street and Wood Street.

While four-day general admission tickets are sold out, single-day general admission tickets are available for Friday and Sunday. For more information about tickets, click here.