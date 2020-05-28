Salvation Army Thrift Stores To Reopen in Illinois With Changes

After being closed for two months, Salvation Army thrift stores are preparing to reopen across Illinois next week, but there will be noticeable changes.

While suburban Chicago thrift stores will reopen on June 2, thrift stores in the city of Chicago will reopen on June 3.

All shoppers will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Employees will have their temperature checked every time they report to work and have to fill out a travel questionnaire to make sure they haven’t come into contact with anyone else exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.

Store hours will be limited in order to give employees more time to thoroughly clean and disinfect stores.

You’ll also notice plexiglass shields at cash registers. Fitting rooms will remain closed, for now.

Those dropping off donations will have to do so following a contact-less procedure. All donations will be put in a quarantine area for 72 hours before it moves to the thrift store floor.

Director of Business Leora Conway said the Salvation Army thrift stores are opening during a critical time of need, "when many people are battling depression or addiction, which has gotten worse during this time when everything is at a lull."

All sales from the thrift store fund the Salvation Army’s adult rehabilitation programs.