Salvation Army Red Kettle Stolen From Near State and Randolph in Loop

A Salvation Army red kettle was stolen from the area of State and Randolph streets Tuesday in Chicago's Loop, according to the organization.
The red kettle, which contained an estimated $400 in cash donations, was taken between 4:15-5:15 p.m. The bell ringer was on break at the time of the theft, the Salvation Army explained in a news release.
The Salvation Army says it's believed the thief cut the lock from the stand and then stole the bucket. The annual red kettle campaign, a holiday-time staple, helps support those in need through programs such as rental and utility assistance, homeless services, food pantries, Christmas meal boxes and toys for children, the organization stated.
