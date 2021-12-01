Salvation Army Red Kettle Fundraising Receives First Gold Coin of Holiday Season

The holiday season has officially begun for Salvation Army's Red Kettle fundraising campaign.

The Salvation Army Metropolitan Metropolitan Division has received its first gold coin donation in the Red Kettles at a suburban St. Charles location, according to a release.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Monday, a 1-ounce fine gold South African Krugerrand was dropped into a donation kettle outside the Blue Goose Market, located at 300 S. Second St.

"We are so grateful for this generous donation that will help to make sure Hope Marches On this holiday season for our neighbors who are still feeling the financial impacts of the pandemic," said Lt. Scott Smith, officer at The Salvation Army St. Charles Corps. "This gift, along with all the donations made at the Red Kettles, will help families stay in their homes, keep the heat on, and provide a warm and loving meal."

Along with a note that read, “Merry Christmas to some that need it," the donation is worth an estimated $1,800 to $1,900, which will help fund programs and services offered through the Salvation Army, the release said.

The Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891 in San Francisco, the Salvation Army said. The tradition was brought to the Chicago area about 30 years ago in McHenry County.

The campaign is part of the organization’s larger Christmas fundraising effort for social service programs that include providing shelter, food and after-school programs.