Salvation Army Kettle Stolen From Front of Mag Mile Store

The kettle was stolen on Black Friday, according to the Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is seeking help from the public after a red kettle was stolen on the Magnificent Mile on Friday evening.

According to a press release from the organization, the kettle was located in front of the Under Armour Brand House in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. Friday.

The kettle contained an estimated $350 in cash donations, and the thief also stole the stand, the organization said.

The bell-ringer who was attending to the kettle was taking a break when the kettle was stolen.

“It’s very unfortunate that this happened,” Salvation Army Captain Jonathan Tamayo said in a statement. “All the money that is raised in the red kettles stays locally to help support families with food, energy assistance, clothing, toys and so much more.”

According to the Salvation Army, the money from the stolen kettle was going to go to the Chicago Temple Corps Community Center, located in the first block of North Ogden Avenue.

