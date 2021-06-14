Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Responds to Chemtool Blaze in Rockton

The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services unit on Monday responded to the massive fire at Chemtool in Rockton, Illinois, where a mandatory evacuation was in effect because of the blaze, which sent thick, black smoke so far into the air it could be seen on weather radars.

"EDS is deploying a mobile feed unit, as well as a field kitchen and rapid response unit to provide meals, snacks and hydration to first responders," the Salvation Army said in a statement.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Smoke from the blaze has grown so thick that it can be spotted on weather satellites in space.

The Rockton Police Department posted an alert at around 8:46 a.m., warning that fire officials had ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area south of Chemtool, located at 1165 Prairie Hill Road.

"This notice affects all residents and business south of Chem Tool on Prairie Hill rd. Traffic is advised to avoid area," the alert reads. "Please evacuate the area. Wait for further instructions."

Video at the scene showed a massive blaze and black smoke billowing into the air. Rockton is located roughly 13 miles north of Rockford.

No employees were injured in the fire, according to the town's fire chief, who said the fire could burn for several days. About 150 homes were evacuated and between 150 and 175 fire personnel are on the scene.