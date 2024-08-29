Fall menu items are all the rage as the seasons begin to change, with one restaurant chain based in the Chicago area reminding everyone that fall is more than just pumpkin spice lattes.

This week, Portillo's debuted a new Salted Caramel Spice Cake and an accompanying Salted Caramel Spice Cake Shake for the fall season, according to an announcement from the chain.

The addition marks the first time in two decades that Portillo's has added a new cake flavor to its menu.

"After 20 years, we knew our new cake had to be something special," Portillo's said, "and the Salted Caramel Spice Cake delivers—a true celebration of fall that invites you to slow down, savor every bite, and embrace the cozy."

The dessert features notes of caramel paired with "warm autumn spices" inside a moist cake baked fresh every morning, the restaurant said. The seasonal treat, also sold as a Salted Carmel Spice Cake Shake, can transform into a milkshake that tastes like "drinking autumn through a straw," the release said.

The desserts are available for a limited time, with a whole cake available only in-store, Portillo's said.