Salt Shed Indoor Venue to Host First Concert Saturday, Hip Hop Duo Big Gigantic to Perform

The first indoor concert at Chicago's new Salt Shed entertainment venue will take place Saturday evening, with hip hop duo Big Gigantic taking the stage.

Doors for the concert open at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online.

The first indoor show was originally planned for Friday evening, with Swedish singer-songwriter performing. However, the performance had to be postponed, because Tove Lo contracted the flu.

Tove Lo on Twitter discussed the cancellation of the concert, along with a second one in St. Paul, Minnesota, saying her vocal doctor has ordered her to stay quiet for the next few days.

"I'm gutted, been looking forward to this so much," she said. "I hope you all understand that I want to play the very best show for you and give 150% but it's not physically possible rn. I love you all and I'll see you soon xx."

According to the Salt Shed, spectators will be able to use tickets at a rescheduled concert. Ticketholders will be notified once the new concert date is set, according to officials.

More than a dozen artists are scheduled to perform at the Salt Shed throughout 2023. A full list of performers and concert times can be found here.