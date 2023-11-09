Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled pet food, officials say

CDC officials say that at least seven individuals have been diagnosed with Salmonella infections connected with a recalled pet food.

According to officials, each of those cases has occurred in a different state, including Kentucky and Minnesota.

Most of those infected are under the age of one, with officials saying that they are more prone to becoming ill with Salmonella infections because of their underdeveloped immune systems.

Officials say that the outbreak has been linked to Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dry dog food, which is manufactured by Mid America Pet Food.

That food is one of several currently under active recall by the FDA, according to officials.

Officials say that children can become sick from contaminated pet food if they handle or put the food in their mouths, or if caregivers don’t wash their hands after feeding pets.

Recalled pet food should be placed in a sealed trash bag and thrown away immediately, officials said. Anyone handling the food should wash their hands after doing so, according to the press release.

Salmonella symptoms typically start anywhere from six hours to six days after exposure, and while most individuals recover without treatment, symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Children younger than five years of age, or adults age 65 and older, may experience more severe illness.