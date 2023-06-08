Check your fridge: The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced it was investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef in Chicago, with cases reported in the city as well as the suburbs.

According to health officials, some of the people affected reported eating undercooked ground beef. "Ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F before eating and the temperature should be checked with a food thermometer," IDPH's announcement says.

With more than two dozen cases of salmonella reported in the Chicago area, here's what we know right now about the outbreak.

How many Salmonella cases are there?

According to Illinois public health officials, 26 cases of Salmonella have been confirmed in Illinois. "Some of the ill people reported eating undercooked beef," the announcement goes on to say.

Where in Illinois have Salmonella cases been confirmed?

Cases have been reported in Chicago as well as in Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties, IDPH says.

When did the Salmonella outbreak begin?

According to health officials, the date of the illness' onset ranges from April 25 to May 18, with a small number of cases in neighboring states also under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and state health departments.

What is the Salmonella outbreak linked to?

Health officials say the outbreak is linked to ground beef. However, a source has not been been identified, the IDPH says.

"Salmonella can be found in a variety of foods, including beef, chicken, and pork," the announcement adds. "For this reason, it is important to follow proper hygiene for hands and utensils and to cook foods to the proper temperature."

According to the IDPH, tips for preventing Salmonella including washing hands, utensils and surfaces often, keeping other food away from raw meat and poultry, cooking with a food thermometer and more.

The IDPH offers the following tips for preventing Salmonella, which can be found in beef, pork and chicken.

Salmonella symptoms

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and cramps, the IDPH says. Nausea, vomiting and headaches are also reported as symptoms.

Officials advise that if symptoms are experienced six to 72 hours after eating potentially contaminated beef, people should contact a health care provider and let them know they have recently eaten beef. The symptoms can last for four to seven days.

Individuals who are at a higher risk for severe outcomes of Salmonella infections include children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65, those with compromised immune systems as well as those with heart and joint conditions.