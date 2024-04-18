A voluntary recall has been issued after a series of salmonella infections linked to contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe’s stores in 29 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

According to the recall, 2.5-ounce clamshell containers of Infinite Herbs organic basil have been recalled by their manufacturer after reports of at least 12 cases of the illness, with one hospitalization reported.

While none of those cases have been reported in Illinois, the impacted product was sold at Trader Joe’s locations in the state. Stores in Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa also sold the product, according to the recall.

At least one salmonella case was reported in Wisconsin, and four more were reported in Minnesota, according to officials.

Trader Joe’s stopped shipping the product on April 12 and has completely removed it from store shelves.

Customers are urged to throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’.

Salmonella symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after four-to-seven days. Some people, including children under five and adults 65 and older, can experience more severe illness.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps.

Anyone who consumed the product and is experiencing symptoms is encouraged to report it to their health care provider.