Saint Sabina Parishioners Welcome Rev. Michael Pfleger's Return After Cleared of Abuse Allegations

The popular but also controversial Rev. Michael Pfleger celebrated his first mass upon his return to Chicago's Saint Sabina Church Sunday after being cleared of sexual abuse allegations.

Parishioners in attendance clapped and cheered as Pfleger, the church's longtime senior pastor, led mass.

“It’s great to be back. It is a painful time to have been isolated," he said. "I think what hurts real victims is not real victims, you know, people who create accusations that aren’t true.”

An independent review board by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago concluded "there is no reason to suspect" Pfleger was guilty of the allegations brought against him.

The church has backed Father Pfleger since the allegations surfaced months ago.

“We knew that he was innocent, we don’t deal with the whys,” said worshipper Brenda Smith.

“He is a wonderful person and I never had a doubt in my mind,” another worshipper, Leslie Archer Sr., commented.

“I apologize for the pain they had to go through because of me,” said Pfleger.

In October, an individual filed a claim with the Archdiocese of Chicago, alleging that Pfleger had sexually abused him when he was a minor in the late 1980s. The accuser's attorney, Eugene Hollander, said his client was a member of the Soul Children of Chicago choir that rehearsed at Saint Sabina Parish on a weekly basis.

Hollander spoke out in response to the review board's ruling.

“The RIB’s ruling sends a very deep chilling effect for victims of childhood sexual abuse whether it’s worth the cost to come forward at all,” he said.

Hollander told NBC 5 that in total three men filed claims with the Archdiocese and a fourth man signed an affidavit that said he was also sexually abused by Pfleger.

“Really take a harder look at these allegations,” the attorney said.

Pfleger said since the allegations surfaced, he has been facing threats.

“If you saw the hate mail that I get weekly it’s unbelievable,” he said.

But in the end, the pastor is back and fulfilling his duties as the church's leader.

“When you get attacked, whether it’s me whether it’s you or whatever, fight,” said Father Pfleger.

Hollander’s spokesperson said his clients are now considering their legal options but no decision has been made yet.