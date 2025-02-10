Saint Patrick's Day in Chicago: Full list of events – from parades to the river dyeing

Chicago typically goes all out for St. Patrick's Day, and 2025 will likely be no exception.

From the iconic river dyeing to a handful of parades scattered across the city, there's no shortage of celebrations.

If you're planning to partake in festivities next month, here's everything you need to know about each event.

Chicago River Dyeing

One of the nation's most iconic St. Patrick's Day traditions, the dyeing of the Chicago River, is planned for Saturday, March 15.

If you're interested in seeing the color change in person, you'll want to head to State and Columbus at 10 a.m.

Boats will spread the dye throughout the water until the river is completely green. If you can't stop by for the river dyeing that day - don't worry; you'll still have a chance to see it dyed green. The color will last for at least a month.

Getty Images

Archer Ave. St. Patrick's Day Parade

A celebration of Chicago's working families, the Archer Avenue St. Patrick's Day Parade is also scheduled for Saturday, March 15. Paradegoers will be able to line up along Archer Avenue as the parade travels from Oak Park to Narragansett.

It is slated to start at noon.

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

After the dyeing of the Chicago River, St. Patrick's Day weekend festivities will continue with the 70th annual Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

As in years' past, the parade will likely kick off at Balbo and Columbus Drive and proceed north to Monroe Street. A start time hasn't been announced. The parade is sponsored by Chicago's ​Plumbers Local 130 UA, which is responsible for turning the river green.

Northwest Side Irish Parade

Celebrating faith, family, and heritage on the Northwest Side, the community's Irish parade has been taking place for 22 years now.

This year, it's planned to get underway at noon on Sunday, March 16.

An estimated 50,000 people are expected to flock to the area for the community tradition. The parade will step off at Onahan School, 6633 W. Raven.

South Side Irish Parade

The largest community-based St. Patrick's Day Parade outside of Dublin, Ireland, the South Side Irish Parade, also steps off on Sunday, March 16.

Floats, bagpipers, traditional Irish dancers and more will travel down Western Avenue as onlookers take in the sights. The parade kicks off at noon at 103rd and Western Avenue and will end approximately two hours later at 115th and Western.

Saint Patrick's Fest - Irish American Heritage Center

The Irish American Heritage Center is hosting its Saint Patrick's Fest on the afternoon of March 15 - after the day's parades wrap up. You'll be able to take in traditional and contemporary Irish music, see Irish dancers perform and make purchases from vendors selling Irish gifts.

There will even be children's activities.

The event is planned from 1 to 11 p.m. at 4626 N. Knox Ave.