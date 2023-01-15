Saint Ignatius College Prep JV Hockey Team Returns to Ice for First Time Since November Crash

The Saint Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team made a triumphant return to the ice Sunday, marking the team's first game since 16 players were injured when a semi collided with a school bus they were riding in November.

Signs of encouragement were posted throughout Fifth Third Arena as a reminder of all the support the team has received since a suspected drunk driver struck the team's bus as they were heading to a hotel in Warsaw, Indiana, following a game nearby.

"It was definitely pretty intense, scary moments for everybody on the bus, and we've definitely come a long way," said one coach.

At the time of the crash, 23 students were onboard, along with two coaches and the bus driver.

Sunday's game began with a ceremonial puck drop and cheers in support of those on the ice. Four players were on the bench supporting the team, while still recovering from their injuries sustained in the crash.

The team is staying positive, though, because they know the outcome could have been a lot worse.

"We're just happy to be here and just everyone be okay," the coach added.