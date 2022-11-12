Saint Ignatius College Prep Hockey Team Involved in Indiana Bus Crash, Injuries Reported

Members of Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep's hockey team have been taken to hospitals following a school bus crash in northern Indiana, according to a team coach.

The collision was reported Saturday evening at Center Street and U.S. 30 in Warsaw, Indiana.

Saint Ignatius College Prep Wolfpack's Junior Varsity hockey team was riding on a school bus following a game at Culver Academies, heading to their hotel for the night, when the crash occurred, Coach Spencer Montgomery said.

Information about students' injuries and additional details about the crash weren't immediately available.

Local radio station News Now Warsaw reported authorities confirmed multiple injuries, but it remains unclear how many people were hurt.