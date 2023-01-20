Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year

Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com.

The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.

As a second-round pick out of the 2022 NFL draft, Brisker quickly flew under All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson's wing, learning from the veteran safety and how the two can best mesh together on the last line.

Quickly, Brisker made himself the talk of the town, flying to footballs and making tackles.

This season, he made 15 starts in all games he was active for. He recorded two turnovers while combining for 104 tackles and four sacks, making him the third defensive back in Bears history to record four or more sacks in a single season.

