Safety concerns persist after 3 shootings near Chicago beaches in 2 days

Violence in and around Chicago's 31st Street Beach ended with three people shot to death in a matter of days.

“It makes me frustrated cause a lot of children are out here – families are here,” said Kanoya Ali, a peacekeeper with Chicago Cred. The group focuses on places where violence is an everyday occurrence and people who are most at risk of shooting or being shot.

Early Friday morning, a shooting in a parking lot near the boat ramp ended with 23-year-old Elijah Bombin of Hammond and his 22-year-old girlfriend dead.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman was also shot to death in another parking lot.

Ald. Lamont Robinson, of the city's 4th Ward, is calling for the beach to close at 9 p.m. instead of 11p.m. temporarily --until authorities can get the violence under control.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Bombin was exchanging gunfire with other individuals.

Multiple men were placed into custody and detectives were still investigating, authorities said.

“We need CPD and the park district to make sure that this beach is clear and that the parking lots are clear,” Robinson said.

The Chicago Park District told NBC Chicago a statement: The security plan implemented on May 24th includes patrolling the beaches with six marked vehicles --- from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"...The district collaborates with the police department to handle any situation and create a safe environment for visitors," the statement continued.

Ali said Chicago Cred works in several communities dealing with gun violence, and the group would be interested in branching out to more areas in the city. However, more funding is needed.

“We need boots on the ground – not just police …not taking anything from them …but you have some people with an ear to the ground..a little bit more than the police,” he said.