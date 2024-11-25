Safety concerns persisted in downtown Chicago on Monday as the investigation continued into a shooting following the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

A woman was shot near Macy's along State Street as crowds were leaving the popular parade along North Michigan Avenue.

According to police, the 19-year-old female victim was shot in the leg while standing on the sidewalk. Video from inside the store appears to show first responders giving her medical attention.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and listed in fair condition. As of Monday night, police had yet to make any arrests in the case.

While the shooting was not connected to the parade or downtown holiday festivities, it's adding to safety concerns for some in the Loop.

"We're concerned for the safety of others down here because of what happened. And it just seems like there's an increase of that. It's sad," said Shameran Takeda, who volunteers downtown.

On Thursday, Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade will draw more large crowds along State Street.

CPD issued the following statement to NBC 5:

“As with all major events throughout the city, the Chicago Police Department will be present and visible along the Thanksgiving Day parade route and other celebrations this upcoming holiday season. CPD will monitor developments to ensure resources are in place to maintain public safety for those taking part in holiday festivities, as well as all who live and work in the area."

Saturday's shooting did not occur in Ald. Brian Hopkin's 2nd Ward, however, he does represent a large portion of the Loop, which attracts holiday crowds.

Hopkins said he would support additional officers on the street during the holidays, even if it leads to overtime.

"In fact, we did cancel overtime, and we extended the shifts for the officers that were working this weekend," he said.

Hopkins also mentioned there will be additional resources for Black Friday when planned protests downtown tend to happen.

NBC Chicago also talked to some people who said they've never felt particularly unsafe downtown.

"...I think like any other metropolitan city, it's just something to keep in mind," said Olivia Grover, who was downtown Monday, visiting the Christkindlmarket with the mother.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association praised the quick action from police over the weekend.

“Shoppers deserve to feel safe, no matter the time of year," said CEO Rob Karr in a statement. "As stores become busier during the holiday season, we encourage shoppers to remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, and promptly report any suspicious activity.”