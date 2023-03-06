SafeHouse Chicago, Spy-Themed Restaurant and Bar in River North, Abruptly Closes

After six years of catering to secret agents and curious spies across Chicago, a spy-themed establishment has closed its doors.

SafeHouse Chicago, a restaurant and bar featuring all things espionage-related, announced its abrupt closure online Monday, saying the business has "completed its last mission in Chicago."

"We want to thank all of the spies who visited our Windy City headquarters and for your loyalty and support. It has been an absolute pleasure to welcome and serve spies from around the globe," SafeHouse said, in part, in a message posted on its website.

Located in the city's River North neighborhood, the restaurant featured an entrance "hidden in plain sight" and required a password for entry. While the food and drink offerings were aplenty, the restaurant stood out for its espionage-related activities: like interactive spy gadgets and scavenger hunts for all ages.

While the SafeHouse experience is no longer available in Chicago, the original location in downtown Milwaukee is still up and running.

"We wish you continued safety out in the field," the message to customers on its website read, in part. "If you are looking to seek refuge or ready to take on your next mission, we invite you to visit our original SafeHouse location, hidden somewhere in downtown Milwaukee."