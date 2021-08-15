‘Saddened, Outraged': Chicago Police Ask Public For Help in Finding Shooter of Young Sisters

Chicago police asked for public help in finding the person or people who shot and killed a 7-year-old girl and injured her 6-year-old sister Sunday afternoon in the city's Belmont Central neighborhood.

"To say that I'm saddened and outraged would be an understatement. I can only hope that every resident in this city is as angry, saddened and outraged as I am at this time," said Officer Brian McDermott, Chief of Operations for the Chicago Police Department.

In the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue at approximately 2:50 p.m., 6-year-old and 7-year-old sisters were in the backseat of a parked vehicle when they were both shot by an unknown person, according to authorities.

The 7-year-old was shot in the chest and torso, and transported to Loyola Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The 6-year-old was taken to the same hospital in stable condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and right armpit.

McDermott noted that officials do not believe the girls were the intended targets of the shooting, but were likely rather caught in the crossfire.

Police asked that anyone with information submit a tip, which can be sent anonymously, to CPD or contact Area Five Detectives.