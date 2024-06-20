Sabrina Carpenter to stop in Chicago on ‘Short n' Sweet' Tour

Sabrina Carpenter announced dates for her new "Short n' Sweet" tour. Isn’t that sweet? We guess so!

Good news for Chicago-area fans: The "Espresso" singer is set to make a stop at the United Center on Oct. 13.

Carpenter's tour kicks off later this year with its first stop in Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 23 and will make a total of 29 stops from coast to coast.

The North American tour is set to feature performances by guests like Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna.

Soon after Carpenter released her hit song "Espresso" in April 2024, fans on social media were quick to dub it the "song of the summer." Now, the same is being said about her latest single released less than two month's later: "Please Please Please."

On the release day of "Please Please Please," Carpenter also made her relationship music video official with "Saltburn" actor Barry Keoghan.

According to Billboard, Carpenter joined The Beatles for Hot 100 History.

The popstar has scored two songs in the Hot 100’s top three with “Please Please Please” debuting at No. 2 and “Espresso” rising to a new No. 3 best.

Fans can sign up here for tour information and to get first access to the "Team Sabrina" presale, which starts Tuesday, June 25 at 10 am local time.

CashApp cardholders also get early access to tickets. Learn more here.