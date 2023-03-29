Ryne Sandberg, Ron Kittle To Lead Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray Ahead of Opening Day

Cubs, Sox Greats To Lead 25th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's a tradition 25 years in the making -- and this year, it comes just in time for the Chicago Cubs home opener at Wrigley Field.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Harry Caray fans, friends, impersonators and more will raise a glass as part of the "25th Annual 'Worldwide Toast "in honor of the beloved Chicago sports broadcasting legend.

But 12 hours earlier, inside Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier, the party had already begun.

"Everybody knew a little bit about Harry Carey," said Ron Kittle, who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1982-1986, and then again in 1989 and 1991. "He bought me my first meal at Miller's Pub in 1982," Kittle added.

Beginning in 1971, Caray was the voice of the White Sox, where he stayed for 11 seasons, according to the Society for American Baseball Research. In 1982, he became the broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs, where he remained until 1997.

As games were broadcast across the country, Caray became a nationally recognized character and a "larger than life figure," thanks to his voice, his glasses, his love of Chicago and of the game of baseball -- and of course, his broadcast beer, Kittle says.

"He'd visit 4,5,6...10 bars after games," Kittle recalls.

On Aug. 24, 1980, Caray became the informal "elected" Mayor of Rush Street. "Numerous establishments around Rush street campaigned for him and he won the election in a landslide," a website for Wednesday's event reads. "Mayor Jane Byrne acknowledged his victory by declaring that Harry was Mayor of Rush Street and she was Mayor of the rest of Chicago."

At this year's toast, fans and friends can "cast a ballot" and reelect Caray as Mayor of Rush Street, using a vintage Chicago Board of Elections ballot box from from the 1920s.

"It's automatic, there's no question about it," Harry Caray impersonator Jeff Garlin said Wednesday morning about the "other" big election taking place in Chicago, adding that opponents "Bathhouse John" and "Hinky Dink" don't stand a chance.

The official toast takes place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, and will led by former Chicago Cubs second baseman Ryne Sandberg. "He was a big part of my career," Sandberg said. "If we weren't playing well, he'd be critical. If we played good, he loved it. He was just a character, and such a fan of the game."

Sandberg added that it was Caray who gave him the nickname "Ryno."

"Before that, it was Sandy, in the minor leagues," Sandberg said.

Sandberg Wednesday will be joined by a handful of other supporters and friends of Carays, including NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch, former Chicago Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster, former Chicago Bears player Richard Dent, and Caray's widow, Dutchie Caray, who celebrated her 93rd birthday last year.

Festivities kick off at 2 p.m., beginning with a live radio broadcast from Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier, located at 700 E. Grand Ave. But plenty of fans and sports greats have already started their Harry Caray holiday observances.

"I got here at 4 a.m.," Sandberg said with a smile. "There's no place I'd rather be."

