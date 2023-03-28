Ryan Poles Woke Justin Fields With News of Bears Trade for DJ Moore

Ryan Poles woke Justin Fields with news of DJ Moore trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields woke up to the news of the Bears trading for DJ Moore, according to Ryan Poles.

And he wasn't dreaming; although, he might have felt like it.

"I said, 'Are you sleeping?' And then he actually was. He took a nap. He woke up and he was pumped up," Poles said of waking Fields with the news of the trade.

Not only did Fields wake up to the news, but he also went into the weekend with the knowledge of having Moore in the offense next season. News of the trade dropped on a Friday evening.

The Bears acquired Moore, the No. 9 and No. 61 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Poles opted for Moore instead of a reportedly future first-round pick.

The move pointed to the Bears' commitment to Fields as their quarterback. Some speculated the Bears would look to move on from Fields after an unproductive season through the air. The Bears finished last in the league in passing yards last season.

Instead, Poles & Co. bet on their young quarterback and invested in other areas of the roster. They signed linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J Edwards, right guard Nate Davis and more in free agency.

The wide receiver room is now stocked with Moore, Chase Claypool, Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown. They also have Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan at tight end to help Fields.

The Bears' offense should be well more diverse and unpredictable this season. They have a plethora of weapons in the wide receiver room and the option of Fields' legs, and the legs of D'Onta Foreman and Khalil Herbert as running backs.

The offseason is only getting started, too. The Bears still have to navigate the rest of free agency and the NFL draft in late April.

However, Fields can now go to sleep at night knowing he has a receiver he can depend on.

