Ryan Poles Throws Water on Idea of Quick Bears Rebuild

The way Bears fans have reacted to the team securing the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, you’d think the team had just won the Super Bowl. It’s an exciting development after what was an extremely unexciting 3-14 season, for sure. What the Bears decide to do with the pick will have major ramifications for the team’s rebuild and could jumpstart their climb back to relevancy. What the pick won’t do is turn the Bears into instant contenders. Ryan Poles knows that, and he made that clear in his end of season press conference on Tuesday.

“This team has got a long way to go,” Poles said. “Coming in, that was an understanding that there is a long way to go.”

Poles and Matt Eberflus spent most of the 2022 season completely reshaping the roster, installing their programs and evaluating young players. It became clear pretty quickly that a lot more work needs to be done. One could make an argument that every player in the front seven on defense could be replaced. Outside of Teven Jenkins at right guard, the same could be said about the offensive line. Justin Fields needs more playmaking wide receivers. The Bears could use an extra cornerback, tight end, and have a big decision ahead about whether or not to extend David Montgomery. Long story short, there are lots of holes the Bears need to fill.

So how much can the Bears realistically accomplish this offseason as they continue to rebuild their roster?

“I don’t know if I can answer that specifically, but I can tell you that we have flexibility,” Poles said. “We have flexibility where if there’s opportunities where if we can turn (the No. 1 pick) into a lot of players that come in and help us, we can do that. If it’s staying put or really being selective with certain people, we can do that as well.”

When Poles first arrived in Chicago he explained that he thought the best way to build a team is through the draft. This year however, the Bears have over $110 million in cap space according to Spotrac. It’s a staggering number and it’s $53 million more than the Falcons who rank second in cap space. Poles is excited about all the resources at his disposal this offseason, but he also shot down the idea that the Bears would spend just to spend.

“We’ve gotta stay sound in free agency,” Poles said. “I know everyone’s talking about how much money we have and we’re just gonna go crazy. We’re gonna be sound so that we get the right players in here and we get good value.”

That’s one of the reasons why the Bears couldn’t find common ground with Roquan Smith this year. It’s a reason why they didn’t participate in last year’s wide receiver shopping spree that led to crazy contracts like Christian Kirk’s four-year, $72 million deal.

The Bears are not going to push their chips all-in this offseason simply because they have a lot of chips. They remain focused on building their foundation rather than instant gratification. Accordingly, they have modest expectations and goals for 2023.

“To get better,” Poles said. “To get better. To continue to bring guys in that we can continue toー we need to win more games. Some of those tight games I want to finish. I want to finish better and bringing in some playmakers, more playmakers is going to allow us to do that. So the expectation is to take that next step. I want to stair step this thing to the top, and then stay up there as absolutley as long as possible. I always go back to making sound decisions. And sometimes when you don't make sound decisions in the short term, it can look really good. But then it's what happens after, so we want to make decisions that can last a long time so we can stay at the top. We don't have to peak and then drop off after.

“I know that we are in a healthier situation now than we were before and we're excited about where we're going.”

